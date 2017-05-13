Gallery: Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero gets another ball after giving up a solo home run to Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley hits a single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana scores on a wild pitch by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana watches his triple off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco watches his RBI-single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland. Joe Mauer scored on the play.

Gallery: Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis fields a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Jason Castro in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland. Castro was out on the play.

Gallery: Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, right, throws to first base to get Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer after Mauer bunted in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland. Mauer was safe at first. Indians' Jose Ramirez, back, watches.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26) is congratulated by Jorge Polanco after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, tags out Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier at second base on a steal-attempt in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, left, delivers to Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios looks up as he leaves a baseball game in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco throws out Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes at first base in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano fields a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland. Kipnis was out on the play.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, right, and Eddie Rosario celebrate after they defeated the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer, center, scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes, right, waits for the ball in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland. Home plate umpire CB Bucknor, left, watches the play.

– The pitcher did not look like a prospect Saturday. Nope, Jose Berrios was on the attack.

Hitters were challenged. Strikes were thrown with conviction. Rally squirrels were ignored. Berrios pitched like someone who doesn’t want to throw another inning in the minor leagues.

And the Twins, after a slow start, sprinted past the Indians to a 4-1 victory at Progressive Field in Berrios’ 2017 debut. The Twins’ fourth consecutive victory secures another day in first place, but it was a day to think beyond that. Berrios enabled the Twins imagine what every fifth day could look like with him on the mound.

Berrios held Cleveland to one run on two hits and a walk over 7⅔ innings with four strikeouts thanks to a come-and-get-me fastball around 93-95 miles per hour that the Indians could not handle.

Berrios reached three-ball counts just three times against Cleveland hitters, a reflection of how he was in the zone all afternoon. He mixed in a breaking balls and change ups when he needed to.

Cleveland had one runner reach scoring position during the first six innings, when Carlos Santana sent a drive to the wall in the third. Byron Buxton froze as the ball came off the bat, then tried to make a leaping catch while slamming into the wall. The ball popped out, and Santana was on with a two-out triple. Santana scored on a wild pitch with Francisco Lindor at the plate to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios retired 15 of the final 16 Cleveland batters he faced during Saturday’s outing.

Berrios ended up walking Lindor but struck out Michael Brantley on three pitches — the third one looking — to end the inning.

The Twins had no hits against Cleveland righthander Mike Clevinger at the time. In fact, their three-run rally in the fourth started with two walks. Their first hit was a Joe Mauer bunt hit, and a run scored when Clevinger’s throw to first was wild. A second run scored on Kennys Vargas’ ground out. And the Twins made 3-1 when Jorge Polanco singled to left to score Mauer.

Max Kepler added a home run in the sixth as the Twins took a 4-1 lead. Kepler has six home runs at Progressive Field since the beginning of 2016. The Twins have hit home runs in 14 straight games, their longest streak since 1988 and two shy of the club record.

Brantley’s strikeout was the first of 10 straight Indians retired by Berrios as he was more efficient later in the game than the beginning. He averaged 17.3 pitches an inning over the first three innings but he used just 12 in the fourth, 12 in the fifth just eight in the sixth and nine in the seventh. The sixth was delayed about five minutes when a squirrel entered the field, ran across the diamond, went behind the plate then back inside the third base line as fans roared. Berrios looked at the critter and spread his arms out at one point as if to say, “what do you want, rally squirrel?”

Twins manager Paul Molitor came out to talk with home plate umpire CB Bucknor. Eventually, the grounds crew emerged and chased the squirrel up into the stands.

The inning was over two pitches later. Berrios fired strike one then got Brantley to pop out to short. Berrios followed with another 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. His 93rd pitch of the game landed in Buxton’s glove to end the inning.

The same formula worked the entire afternoon. Berrios attacked the upper portion of the strike zone, and Indians hitters could not handle him. If he fell behind 1-0, the count was evened.

Taylor Rogers replaced Berrios with two outs in the eighth and got Carlos Santana to fly out on the first pitch. Brandon Kintzler came on for the ninth and picked up his 10th save. The Twins have held the defending American League champion Indians to one run over two games.