– Nik Turley’s dream came true on Sunday, but his new team’s didn’t.

Turley ended his nine-year tour of the minor leagues by allowing four runs in four innings during his major league debut, and left with a lead. But Matt Belisle surrendered a four-run rally, and the Twins headed home with a 13-8 loss packed away.

Minnesota wound up winning six of 10 games on their West Coast getaway, but it could have been eight of 10: Twice the bullpen failed to protect a late-inning lead. One was a walkoff home run in Seattle, a one-pitch blunder. Sunday’s was another one of those bullpen meltdowns the Twins have experienced with startling regularity this season.

Nine times in 2017, they have allowed 11 or more runs — already equaling the number they gave up during their disastrous 2016 season. This time the culprits were Matt Belisle, who turned a 5-4 lead into an 8-5 deficit by absorbing a four-run, four-hit beating while recording only two outs in the seventh inning, and Craig Breslow, who doused any chance of a Twins comeback by surrendering four runs on five hits.

Turley’s big day didn’t start particularly well, with a single by Kelby Tomlinson greeting the former 50th-round draft pick. Eduardo Nunez followed with a double, and both runners came home, first on an Aaron Hill sacrifice fly, then a Buster Posey groundout.

The Twins responded with a pair of solo home runs by Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton to tie it. But Turley gave up leadoff doubles in the fourth and fifth innings, to Hunter Pence and Nunez, and both wound up scoring.

Minnesota struck back, too, however, and took the lead with a three-run fifth inning. Robbie Grossman drove home two runs with a one-out single, chasing Giants starter Matt Cain, and Escobar knocked in another with a two-out single.

But only Buddy Boshers, who pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, was effective out of the bullpen for the Twins. Belisle walked Tomlinson to open the seventh, and Nunez collected a perfectly placed infield single. After an out, Posey doubled both runners home, with Nunez streaking home as the tie-breaking run from first base. Pence doubled again, too, and came home himself on an Austin Slater single. The mess was Belisle’s fourth outing this season in which he gave up three or more runs, and it ballooned his ERA to 8.59 on the season.

Breslow’s rough inning, only his second of the season, featured a single, two doubles, and a bases-loaded triple by Slater.

The Twins staged a rally in the ninth inning, greeting new Giants reliever Sam Dyson with two hits and a walk, with a run scoring on Posey’s error at first base and another on a Bryan Morris wild pitch. But the deficit was too large by that point, and the Twins settled for winning two of three in AT&T Park.