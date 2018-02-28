– The Twins split a pair of games on Wednesday, losing in Fort Myers to Tampa Bay, while beating Houston at West Palm Beach.

Byron Buxton’s first home run of spring training was all the offense the Twins could muster in a 3-1 loss to the Rays. Buxton hit his home run off Rays righthander Matt Andriese, on a pitch left up in the strike zone in the fifth. Buxton was 2-for-2 in the game, his other hit coming on an infield single in the second inning.

And that was it for the Twins, as the rest of the lineup went hitless against Tampa Bay pitching.

Willy Adames drove in a run off Twins righthander Aaron Slegers in the first inning as the Rays took an early lead. The also scored on an RBI groundout by Nick Solak in the fourth and an RBI single by Justin Williams in the eighth.

Tampa Bay collected 11 hits in the game — none for extra bases.

Three Astros errors fueled the Twins 4-2 win against Houston in West Palm Beach. Ehire Adrianza, Nick Buss and Erick Aybar each had two hits in the game.

Adrianza’s two-run double in the third opened the scoring but Houston scored a run in the third and fourth innings to tie the game.

Bases loaded walks by Zack Granite and Robbie Grossman in the eighth put the Twins ahead 4-2. Jose Altuve went 3-for-3 to lead the Astros. Alex Bregman added a solo home run.

Bench coach Derek Shelton ran the team in the game at Hammond Stadium while Twins manager Paul Molitor traveled with the team to West Palm Beach.