THREE-GAME SERIES AT SAFECO FIELD

Friday, 9:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Fernando Romero (2-0, 1.66) vs. LHP James Paxton (3-1, 3.30)

Saturday, 9:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.17) vs. LHP Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 2.65)

Sunday, 3:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.82) vs. RHP Mike Leake (4-3, 5.46)

Twins update

The Twins’ just-completed a 4-5 home­stand began with a 1-0 loss to Seattle on May 14 in a makeup game from an April 8 postponement. … The Twins lost two out of three at Safeco Field last year. Two years ago, their only three-game road sweep of the season came in a series at Seattle just before Memorial Day. … The Twins are tied for second in the AL with five shutouts this season, with two started by Romero and two by Berrios. Romero, 23, has started four games, has 22 strikeouts in 21 innings and has given up only 14 hits. … LF Eddie Rosario is hitting .346 (36-for-104) with seven HRs and 18 RBI over his past 24 games. … RHP Fernando Rodney, who started the season 2-for-5 in save opportunities, has converted his past eight chances and has 10 consecutive scoreless appearances since giving up a walkoff home run to the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez on April 26.

Mariners update

The Mariners’ five-game win streak ended Thursday with a 4-3 loss at Oakland. Seattle is 15-9 in its past 24 games and 7-3 without All-Star 2B Robinson Cano, who broke his hand May 13 in Detroit, then was hit with an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance two days later. … Paxton, a Canadian, threw a no-hitter at Toronto on May 8. His bobblehead on July 1 will feature an eagle on his right shoulder, commemorating the Opening Day incident at Target Field where a wayward eagle landed on him during the national anthem. … SS Jean Segura went 3-for-4 Thursday and is hitting .403 (25-for-62) over his past 14 games. … Seattle’s 13 comeback victories are second in the AL to Boston’s 15. The Mariners have won 14 of their first 16 series and lead the majors with 13 one-run victories.

CHRIS MILLER