TWINS TEAM RECORDS SET IN 2019

Days in first place 171

Home runs 307*

Slugging percentage .494

Multi-homer games, individual 33*

Multi-homer games, team 87*

Players with 10+ home runs 11

Players with 20+ home runs 8*

Players with 30+ home runs 5*

Most five-homer games 11*

Most eight-homer games 2*

Most single-series home runs 12

Most homers as a catcher (Mitch Garver) 30

Most home runs by catchers 44*

Home runs by a DH (Nelson Cruz) 41

Extra-base hits 648

Runs scored 939

Runs batted in 906

Two-out RBI 341

Total bases 2,816

Strikeouts by pitchers 1,456

Strikeouts by relievers 617

Relievers with 75+ strikeouts 3

Road victories 55

*- major league record