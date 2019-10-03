TWINS TEAM RECORDS SET IN 2019
Days in first place 171
Home runs 307*
Slugging percentage .494
Multi-homer games, individual 33*
Multi-homer games, team 87*
Players with 10+ home runs 11
Players with 20+ home runs 8*
Players with 30+ home runs 5*
Most five-homer games 11*
Most eight-homer games 2*
Most single-series home runs 12
Most homers as a catcher (Mitch Garver) 30
Most home runs by catchers 44*
Home runs by a DH (Nelson Cruz) 41
Extra-base hits 648
Runs scored 939
Runs batted in 906
Two-out RBI 341
Total bases 2,816
Strikeouts by pitchers 1,456
Strikeouts by relievers 617
Relievers with 75+ strikeouts 3
Road victories 55
*- major league record
