The Twins put reliever Blake Parker on the paternity list Friday and recalled Kohl Stewart from Class AAA Rochester. Stewart is likely to start Sunday's game against Texas at Target Field.

Parker, in 32 games, is 1-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 10 saves.

Stewart has started two games for the Twins this season, a loss in Houston and a victory over the Tigers at Target Field. Jake Odorizzi was placed on the injured list with a finger issue and is unable to make his final first-half start on Sunday, but the Twins had not announced a starter to replace him. Presumably Stewart, who last pitched for the Red Wings on Sunday, can fill that spot.

The Twins meet the Rangers tonight at Target Field with ex-Texas lefty Martin Perez (7-3, 4.15) pitching for the Twins against righthander Adrian Sampson (6-5, 4.16).

It's the 26th birthday for All-Star shortstop Jorge Polanco, hitting second. Marwin Gonzalez is back in the lineup, hitting fifth, in left field. Luis Arraez is playing third.