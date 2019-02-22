The Twins have reached an agreement with free agent Marwin Gonzalez.

The contract is for two years and $21 million, a major league baseball source confirmed.

Gonzalez, 29, must pass a physical before the deal can be signed.

The move adds one of the game's most versatile players to the roster, as Gonzalez can play every position except pitcher and catcher. He also isn't a pushover at the plate, as he batted .247 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI last season for the Astros. In 2017, he posted career high numbers with a .303 batting average, 23 home runs and 90 RBI as Houston won a World Series.

And, the native of Venezuela is a popular teammate.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (@lmccullers32) tweeted, "Good luck and CONGRATS to one of the most underrated players in the history of baseball. Your impact on our club house and team will be lasting. One of the most clutch hitters and best defenders around. @marwinGF9 congrats my brother!"

Marwin Gonzalez

Gonzalez is expected help out at several positions at first, but indications are that the Twins are willing to move a player during the season to create an everyday spot in the field for him.

He played eight years for the Astros, breaking in as a 23-year-old when Houston was in the National League in 2012. He has a career .264 batting average, .318 on-base percentage and .409 slugging percentage.

Gonzalez started 136 games for the Astros last season, with at least 24 starts at four different positions. In his major league career, he has played 291 games at shortstop, 191 at first base, 110 at second, 93 at third and 159 in the outfield.

His former teammate, All-Star free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) tweeted: "Breaking news: I still miss @marwinGF9 and will continue to miss him while he's in his new uni."

The Twins have signed five free agents — Gonzalez, designated hitter Nelson Cruz, second baseman Jonathan Schoop, pitcher Martin Perez and reliever Blake Parker — to major league contracts since the end of last season.