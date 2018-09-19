Here are three quick thoughts from LEN3 before we sleep fast and come back to Comerica to wrap up this three game series:



Moya, again: Gabriel Moya will be the opener on Wednesday as the Twins face the Tigers. It will be his fourth opening assignment, and he's had scoreless outings in each of his last two appearances in the role. Twins manager Paul Molitor agreed that Moya might be taking to the role. "I think he does," Molitor said. "I think he likes coming up here for the last eight innings." Lefthander Stephen Gonsalves is expected to follow Moya as the primary pitcher.

Odo mojo: Jake Odorizzi is finishing off his pitches better, he's around the plate and not bouncing balls in the dirt as much. And the Twins are seeing the type of pitcher they thought they traded for in spring training. “Yeah, it’s nice to have these mixed in," Odorizzi said. "It’s not ideal to have them your last couple games of the season. You prefer to have it to build on during the season, whatever it may be. Nevertheless, I’m not going to get too picky. I’m just glad it’s happening now. All the work that I’ve put in is starting to see some results. It’s good for next year, going into it, knowing what sort of things I need to do to be ready.” After taking a no-no into the eighth against the Yankees in his previous outing, Odorizzi held the Tigers to one hit through six innings before giving up two runs on three hits in the seventh. He has a 1.98 ERA over his last two outings.

Magill deals: Matt Magill followed Odorizzi with a runner on third and one out but struck out two batters to end the inning. He then pitched a scoreless eighth. "“I love it," Odorizzi sad. "He left a run out there for me, so any time that happens, it’s a big thing for a starting pitcher. I know he’s been working on some off-speed pitches, and I think we saw a lot of them in that last inning. It’s good to see him get the results he’s wanted too. He’s got great stuff, and I think we’re going to rely on him a lot next year.”

