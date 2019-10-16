The human behind — and inside — Minnesota Twins mascot T.C. Bear is out of the costume for good.

Greg Wilfahrt is no longer portraying the permanently smiling mascot that he has embodied since the caricature’s birth in 2000, a team official said Wednesday.

“The Twins have made a change,” according to team spokesman Dustin Morse, who said the move took effect Tuesday.

The move also means that Wilfahrt is no longer employed by the team, whose directory has listed him as “mascot supervisor,” Morse said.

Morse declined to say whether the 46-year-old Wilfahrt initiated the change or was fired. “Greg departed the organization, and we thank him for his many years of service,” the spokesman would only say.

An early hint of the move surfaced with the recent creation of the “OriginalTCBear” account on Twitter, which explains, “This is the account of the person who was the original Twins mascot T.C. from 2000-2019. No longer affiliated with the organization.”

A telephone message was left with Wilfahrt seeking his side of the sudden separation.

Morse did assure Twins fans that the concept of T.C. Bear will continue, but who will don the furry get-up with the oversized head remains to be determined.

Along with revving the fans of all ages at Twins home games since 2000, T.C. Bear has been making appearances year-round at Twins Youth Clinics, schools, hospitals and parades. He’s also available for hire for private parties or corporate events.