Brandon Barnes, Class AAA Rochester: Barnes was picked up in a minor league trade Thursday with the Indians. The 33-year-old outfielder had 24 home runs and 77 RBI for Class AAA Columbus, but Cleveland has a glut of outfielders and the Red Wings don’t have enough.

Ramon Flores, Class AAA Rochester: Another outfielder added by the Red Wings from the independent Atlantic League. Flores, 27, has 119 major league games played for the Yankees, Brewers and Angels.

Ivan De Jesus Jr., Class AA Pensacola: The 33-year-old infielder had a winning, three-run, inside-the-park home run on Thursday against Birmingham. De Jesus, released by the White Sox organization in May, was added last month because the Twins system was short on position players. He has played in 228 major league games (last in 2016).

Yunior Severino, Rookie League Gulf Coast: A switch-hitting second baseman, the 19-year-old Dominican has also played for Class A Cedar Rapids for seven games and has a .250 average. The Twins signed him for $2.5 million in December 2017 after he became a free agent when Atlanta was socked for violating international signing rules.