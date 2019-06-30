Jaylin Davis, Class AAA Rochester: A Southern League All-Star at Pensacola, the 24-year-old outfielder was promoted to the Red Wings where he hit .275 over his first 11 games. The 24th-round pick in 2016 out of Appalachian State has power (13 HRs overall this season) and gave the Red Wings some options before Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade returned from the Twins.

Sam Clay, Class AA Pensacola: Hopes were higher when Clay, now 26, was taken in the fourth round in 2014 from Georgia Tech. Five years later, the lefthander is in his third Class AA season and leads the Blue Wahoos in appearances (26), with six saves. His WHIP (1.46) is a bit unsightly, though.

Keoni Cavaco, Rookie League Gulf Coast: This year’s first-round pick, the 18-year-old is starting his pro career in Fort Myers fresh out of high school. It will be a short season of pretty intense orientation for the young shortstop, who had two hits in his first 14 at-bats.

Matt Wallner, Rookie League Elizabethton: At 21, the former Forest Lake and Southern Miss outfielder starts his pro career in Tennessee. He hit his first home run Thursday and hit .300 through seven games.