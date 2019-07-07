Adalberto Mejia gave up a three-run home run to Rougned Odor in the 11th inning on Sunday as the Twins lost 4-1 in the final game of a three-game series.

Mejia, who entered the game in the 11th, got Nomar Mazara to line out but walked Joey Gallo, wild pitched him to second then walked Asdrubal Cabrera. Odor smoked the first pitch, sending it into the bullpens in left-center field - and sending many among the announced crowd of 35,495 for the exits.

The Twins won two of three games from the Rangers in the series but saw their lead over Cleveland in the American League central division drop to 5 1/2 games, the closest the Indians have been since May 18. The two teams square off following the All-Star break.

The Twins had the winning run at third in the tenth but failed to get him in.

Max Kepler led off the 10th with a single to right but had to be checked on by trainer Tony Leo after pulling up at first. Jorge Polanco reached base when his liner to first base was dropped by Danny Santana for an error. Kepler, at that point, was replaced by pinch runner Jake Cave. Nelson Cruz flied out to center, allowing Cave to advance to third, but Mitch Garver popped out in foul territory.

Miguel Sano’s legs, something that might have never been written before, helped the Twins grab an early lead. He was on first base when Byron Buxton sent a shot into the left field corner. Left fielder Willie Calhoun was shaded toward the left-center gap, so he couldn’t get to the ball quickly.

Sano was headed to third when third base coach Tony Diaz waved him home. Sano dived across home plate ahead of the throw for the first run of the game. Sano stayed on the ground for a couple moments after his extended sprint.

The Twins were unable to get anything else off Rangers righthander Jose Leclerc or the group of relievers that followed him. Mike Minor was scheduled to start on Sunday but was scratched to get rest during the break. So both teams dipped into their bullpens early on Sunday.

Twins righthander Kyle Gibson, is what ended up being a high-intensity bullpen session, started the game but pitched just one inning before being replaced by lefthander Devin Smeltzer. It was planned that way so Gibson would be in line to start on Friday in Cleveland Gibson threw 26 pitches in his one inning, working out of a two on, two out jam.

Smeltzer replaced Gibson and was very effective, holding the Rangers to one run over 4 1/3 innings on five hits and one walk while striking out four. The Rangers scored a run off of him in the fourth when former Twin Danny Santana delivered a RBI single to center that scored Gallo.