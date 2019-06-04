Twins top draft picks
The Twins’ Monday selections in the 2019 amateur draft:
No. 13 Keoni Cavaco, 3B-SS, Eastlake H.S., Chula Vista, Calif.: With raw speed and power he shot up draft boards.
No. 39 Matt Wallner, RF, So. Miss.: Forest Lake grad hit .323 with 23 homers this year.
No. 54 Matt Canterino, RHP, Rice: Posted a 2.81 ERA and struck out 121 in 99⅓ innings.
Also: With the 31st pick, the Dodgers selected Simley grad and UNC star Michael Busch.
