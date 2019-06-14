Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (6-3, 4.14) vs. RHP Brad Keller (3-8, 4.29)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (9-2, 1.92) vs. RHP Glenn Sparkman (1-2, 3.58)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Martin Perez (7-2, 3.97) vs. RHP Jacob Junis (4-6, 5.35)

Twins update

The Twins will retire Joe Mauer’s No. 7 in a pregame ceremony Saturday. … At 45-22, they are a season-high 23 games over. 500. They have won 15 of their past 21 games and have 35 games with multiple home runs. … Odorizzi has a 0.76 ERA in his past eight starts. … IF Ehire Adrianza has a 17-game on-base streak. … SS Jorge Polanco leads the AL with a .338 average and has 26 multihit games. … Since May 8, 1B C.J. Cron is hitting .333 with nine homers and 28 RBI.

Royals update

The Royals (21-46) entered Thursday tied with Baltimore for baseball’s worst record. They played the Tigers in Omaha on Thursday night, the first MLB game in Nebraska. … Keller pitched eight innings Saturday in a 2-0 loss to the White Sox, and Sparkman pitched 6⅔ in a Sunday loss, giving up three runs. … 3B Hunter Dozier is hitting a team-leading .314 with 11 homers and 33 RBI. … RF Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 17 home runs and 47 RBI.

Chris Miller