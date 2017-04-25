



The Twins are doing everything they can to help Byron Buxton gain confidence in the batter’s box.

Manager Paul Molitor and hitting coach James Rowson held a special workout for Buxton Sunday morning at Target Field and even utilized a special guest.

Torii Hunter, wearing a suit, stepped into the batting cage and offered Buxton some advice that might change the direction of a disappointing start to the season. Fox Sports North cameras captured the exchange and used it as a talking point during the game broadcast that featured Hunter in the booth as an analyst.

“I was just trying to really just help him to just stick with a plan and have a plan,” Hunter said, “and do what he can to stay on that ball and let the ball get deep. He’s been trying to catch the ball out in front.”

Hunter is a special assistant in baseball operations, so this sort of involvement is expected, even when he's in a suit hours before calling a game with Dick Bremer.

The video shows Hunter standing in the batter’s box with Buxton offering feedback and adjusting his stance. Watch:



Byron Buxton entered Monday night’s series opener in Texas with a .109 batting average. He had 27 strikeouts and only six hits in 55 at-bats.

After sitting out of Sunday’s game following the special batting practice, Buxton showed signs of improvement Monday. He was hitless, but walked twice and scored a run. It was only the third game this season Buxton drew a walk and only the second time he scored a run. The ability to draw two walks hint Buxton is seeing the ball better as he tracks it through the zone.

Twins beat writer LaVelle E. Neal III highlighted Buxton’s improvement in his postgame blog Monday night. He noted Hunter was with the team in Texas and spent extra time on the field with Buxton.

Neal wrote that Monday night’s at-bats were something the Twins coaching staff hopes “Buxton can use to turn into momentum.”

More from Neal on Buxton’s promising night:

Byron Buxton flew out in his first at bat, but he worked the count to three balls and even hit a drive down the right field line that went foul. It was a sign that he was trying to stay back and use more of the field. Buxton ended up drawing two walks - and striking out once - on Monday. He's only had three multi-walk games in his career. "I've been working every day trying to let the ball travel more and then hit the other way," Buxton said. Buxton began the day batting .109. While I had heard no rumblings about him being sent down, there had to be concern about how he was handling it. The Twins are at one-step-at-a-time mode with him now. ... Torii Hunter was on the field with Buxton in the early afternoon, just trying to make him laugh and ease his mind. But he also wanted Buxton to understand that he has to trust the process, and start by letting the ball travel deeper over the plate before hitting it. "I thought even from his first at-bat and some of the work he's been putting in, he's had trouble translating some of his practice swings into the games," Molitor said, "but we saw a few tonight."

Buxton has experienced success when seeking out Hunter's advice. In a spring training feature by Fox Sports North, Buxton said he reached out to the Twins Hall of Famer last season and it appears he is hoping to benefit from that same wisdom once again to break out of this early season slump.

Buxton's 0-for-2 effort Monday dropped his batting average to .105, the third-worst average in the league among players with at least 45 at-bats.