A look at minor league players making an impact in the Twins organization:

Nick Gordon, Class AAA Rochester: The fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft was reinstated from the injured list this past week after being out because of a left adductor strain. He already missed a month because of acute gastritis. In 12 games, the infielder was hitting .320. He has been bypassed by Luis Arraez, who played only three games with the Red Wings before parachuting into the majors after Nelson Cruz went on the injured list.

Brusdar Graterol, Class AA Pensacola: The 20-year-old righthander’s Instagram account included photos of him Target Field on Thursday, leading to rumors that he was being called to the big leagues. Instead, he was placed on the injured list because of a sore pitching shoulder. He was 5-0 with the Blue Wahoos with 46 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Royce Lewis, Class A Fort Myers: The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft has hit a hurdle at advanced Class A. The 19-year-old shortstop — he turns 20 on June 5 — was batting .228 through 45 games for the Miracle. Nevertheless, he was named to the Florida State League All-Star team on Friday.