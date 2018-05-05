Marking their 25-year partnership, the Twins Community Fund has donated $100,000 to the Minneapolis Park Board for the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program.

The program has given thousands of children, ages 5 to 18, the opportunity to play baseball and softball, said Josh Ortiz, community programs manager for the Twins.

“The important thing for us is breaking barriers,” Ortiz said. “We want all kids to want to play and have the opportunity to play so parents and kids don’t have to make a choice whether they can afford it.”

Last year, the program had nearly 2,500 participants. The donation will pay for uniforms and gloves, and provide free clinics for coaches and players.

On average, the community fund donates $85,000 a year.

“These opportunities have helped grow interest in baseball and softball, especially in north Minneapolis, where the number of combined teams participating in T-ball, baseball or softball greatly increased over the last five years,” a news release said.

Ortiz said the program has helped foster a community of children who otherwise might not have had an opportunity to play baseball. “Having that access is a really big deal for them,” he said. “The Twins remain committed to grow youth baseball and softball.”

Sign-ups have already started, but anyone interested in participating can go to the Park Board website or visit the Twins RBI site for more information.