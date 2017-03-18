The Twins trimmed their camp roster this morning by cutting eight players.

Outfielders Zack Granite and Daniel Palka, infielder Engelb Vielma and catcher Mitch Garver were optioned to Class AAA Rochester.

Infielders Niko Goodrum, Nick Gordon and Leonardo Reginatto and catcher Dan Rohlfing were reassigned to the minor league camp.

The Twins have 48 players left in camp. These cuts aren't surprising since none of these players were in the mix to win a spot on the roster. Garver, Granite, Vielma, Palka and Gordon have the best chance of popping up with the club during the season.

Garver's defense has improved, making him the catcher of the near future.

It will be interesting to see if Vielma and Gordon end up on the same minor league roster. They likely would bounce between second base and shortstop, and the Twins had them play both positions during spring training.

Granite could be a sleeper. He covered ground in the outfield and has a fairly decent idea of what a strike is.

Palka has terrific power. But will he make enough contact against major league pitching? There already are plenty of strikeouts in the Twins lineup.

Ryan Vogelsong is on the mound today as the Twins play host to the Red Sox. Matt Belisle, Brandon Kintzler and Jake Reed are among the other pitchers on the list today. Rick Porcello will start for the Red Sox.

Will post lineups when they become available.