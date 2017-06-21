The Twins and the Cleveland Indians will play a two-game series in Puerto Rico on April 17-18, 2018.

The games will be played at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, the teams announced today. They will be the first regular season games in Puerto Rico since the Mets and Marlins played there in June, 2010.

The Twins had four players -- Hector Santiago (pictured), Jose Berrios, Kennys Vargas and Eddie Rosario -- play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

In a news release, Twins president Dave St. Peter said: "The Twins look forward to joining MLB and the Cleveland Indians organization in celebrating Puerto Rico’s rich baseball heritage and growing influence on our game.”

There were also regular season games in San Juan in 2001 between Texas and Toronto, and in 2003-04 when the Montreal Expos played a number of "home" games there.