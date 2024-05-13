PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury All-Star center Brittney Griner has a fractured toe in her left foot, which will cause her to miss an undisclosed amount of time.
The team confirmed the injury on Monday and said she will be ''out and re-evaluated in the coming weeks.'' The 33-year-old is entering her 11th NBA season.
The 6-foot-8 Griner made her eighth All-Star team last season, which was her first since being detained for nearly a year in Russia. She averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 2023.
She shared details about her harrowing experience in Russia in her new book "Coming Home,'' which came out last week.
___
WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball
