The Twins on Tuesday claimed righthanded relief pitcher Matt Wisler, who had been waived by the Seattle Mariners.

Wisler, 27, split last season between the Mariners and San Diego; eight of his 23 appearances for Seattle were starts as an "opener." He has also pitched for Cincinnati and Atlanta.

In 129 games over five major league seasons the 6-3, 215-pound Wisler is 19-27 with a 5.20 ERA, a 1.395 WHIP and 304 strikeouts in 389⅓ innings.

Originally drafted by the Padres in the seventh round in 2011 out of high school in Bryan, Ohio, Wisler made his big league debut for Atlanta in 2015 after being traded in a seven-player deal that sent Craig Kimbrel to San Diego. He made 45 starts in his first two seasons with Atlanta and was 15-21 before converting to relief.

He was traded to Cincinnati during the 2018 season, then sent to the Padres early last season. San Diego sent him to Seattle for cash on July 4.

The Twins freed up three spots on their 40-man roster Monday by outrighting Ronald Torreyes, Ryan LaMarre and Ian Miller.

Wisler is out of minor league options so he would need to clear waivers if he doesn't break spring training with the Twins next season.

La Velle E. Neal III