Juan Graterol, the veteran catcher summoned to Minneapolis for the season’s final homestand after Mitch Garver suffered a concussion, was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Wednesday.
Graterol, signed by the Twins to a minor-league contract in late June, spent two months with Class AAA Rochester before his sudden promotion in late September. He appeared in three Twins games.
