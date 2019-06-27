Good morning. It's a rather ominous-looking sky today as the Twins prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the final of a three-game series at Target Field.

Not the greatest day for LaMonte Wade to wear a major league uniform for the first time.

Wade has been called up to support a banged up Twins outfield, and Willians Astudillo is going on the injured list because of a left oblique strain. Astudillo was patrolling the outfield in the Twins' victory on Wednesday, which featured some Nelson Cruz heroics.

Wade, a University of Maryland product, was batting .248 with 5 homers and 24 RBI in 70 games for the Red Wings. He does have 51 walks in those 70 games. The 25-year-old corner outfielder was a ninth round choice in 2015 ... here's a Reusse column on him from spring training.

Astudillo is hitting .263 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 39 games for the Twins. His injury likely came when he ran into the wall in the right field foul area Tuesday while catching a fly. He said it was still sore on Wednesday.

Max Kepler will tough it out today, starting despite a bruised right elbow.

Rain is here. A large blob of storms was moving over the stadium, and the expectation was that it was going to rain for an hour or so, then provide a window for the game to be played.

The next concern comes during the 3 o'clock hour, when more rain is expected. I'm not sure how that is possible, based on what the radar looks like right now. But it's supposed to develop somehow.

So hold on to your umbrellas as the Twins and Rays look for a window to get this game in.

The clubhouse didn't open early. Players weren't required to be here until 9:45 a.m.This is the brainchild of Rocco Baldelli and his "rest and recovery" idea. I'm come full circle with this. When I started covering ball in 1995, reporters used to beat about a dozen or so players to the clubhouse before games. Then players started coming in earlier and earlier, so the whole team was present when the doors opened at 3:30.

Now it's swinging the other way. The Twins aren't the only team telling its players to report later. I'm beating guys to the park again. The game continues to evolve.

The Twins haven't swept the Rays in a series since 2006, when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was playing for the (Devil) Rays.

The lineups: