– Baseball’s home run explosion is quickly, and a bit suddenly, engulfing Hector Santiago.

The now-you-see-it left- hander, a fly ball pitcher who frequently flirts with round-trip disaster, surrendered a three-run homer to Robinson Cano only three batters into Tuesday’s game, and the Mariners piled on from there. Seattle routed Santiago just two innings later, and went on to a 12-3 victory in the series opener.

Santiago retired only eight batters, and while Cano’s cannon blast — which landed a dozen rows back in Safeco Field’s right-center corner — was the only one he allowed in that short stint, it continued a worrisome trend for the lefthander. He has allowed home runs in six consecutive appearances, only one short of his longest streak ever, and has given up 11 home runs in that time — a stretch of only 22 ⅔ innings.

“He got off to a really good start [to the season], but in the last month, there has been a little more inconsistency with his command,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “The long ball has bit him a little bit.”

No argument there. Santiago hasn’t posted a quality start since May 9, five starts ago, and his ERA, 2.43 entering May, is 7.64 ever since, having ballooned to 5.26 for the season.

“A lot of times [home runs] come from missing your spots,” Molitor said. “He’s tried to tinker with a few things, to tighten up his mechanics.”

Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano and Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez watch the path of Cano's three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The tinkering may have caused his first-inning blip, because Santiago wasn’t coming particularly close to the strike zone against Guillermo Heredia and former Twin Danny Valencia, each of whom walked on 3-1 counts. That brought up Cano, who took a ball, then got behind 1-2 before crushing an 80-mph screwball.

The shame of it for the Twins was that they eventually got to Seattle starter James Paxton, who hadn’t allowed a run in five of his seven starts this season. The lefthander faced only nine batters in the first three innings, but Brian Dozier broke the spell with a fourth-inning home run, his ninth of the season. Miguel Sano doubled in the same inning and scored on a Max Kepler force out. An inning later, Joe Mauer singled home Byron Buxton for a third run.

But the game was long out of hand by that time. Santiago walked two consecutive hitters again in the third inning, and a Kyle Seager double and Taylor Motter sacrifice fly brought them home and ended his night.

Randy Rosario relieved, and while he ended the third inning without incident, he allowed five runs without recording an out in the fourth. Valencia smacked a bases-loaded double to bring home three runs and knock Rosario out, and Nelson Cruz scored Valencia with a single against Alex Wimmers. Then Seager launched a three-run homer.

Twins catcher Chris Gimenez pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, his fourth relief appearance this season. That’s a team career record for position-player pitching.