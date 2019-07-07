It took a little while for the lineup be released this morning, as manager Rocco Baldelli had to check with a few players to make sure they could play today. Yup, this team is feeling it and could use a few days off.

"It’s something I’m actually kind of surprised we haven’t had to do more often with everything that’s been going on and all the guys that have been kind of beat up," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

And they will get that today after they wrap up a three-game series against the Rangers at Target Field. Well, all except Jorge Polanco and Jose Berrios, who will be in the All-Star Game. The rest of the team will get off their feet, relish in the first half well done, and let the aches and pains go away before they take on the Indians on Friday in Cleveland.

It's been a challenging run for the Twins. Within the last three weeks, they have placed eight players on the disabled list and have played extra inning games of 12 innings, 17 innings and 18 innings. The Twins have been concerned about banged up players particularly over the last week or so. They knew C.J. Cron was having problems with his thumb and hoped he could play through it. But it reached the point where he had to land on the injured list.

The Twins reach the break proud of that they have accomplished so far this season, rest up and get ready for the big push.

Kyle Gibson is on the mound today but will pitch only a couple of innings before being replaced by Devin Smeltzer. Gibson gets some work in while staying on line to start on Friday in Cleveland.

Mike Minor was supposed to start for the Rangers today but Texas has decided to give him some rest. Jose Leclerc will start in his place. The Twins have a great chance to sweep this series and reach the break with gusto.

Rangers

Shin-Soo Choo, DH

Willie Calhoun, LF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, RF

Joey Gallo, CF

Asdrubal Cabrera, 3B

Rougned Odor, 2B

Danny Santana, 1B

Tim Federowicz, C

Jose Leclerc, RHP

Twins

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Mitch Garver, C

Marwin Gonzalez, Lf

Luis Arraez, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Kyle Gibson, RHP