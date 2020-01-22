The Dawis sisters star in "Peerless," opening Jan. 31, for Theater Mu./Rich Ryan

The lead actors in Theater Mu's upcoming "Peerless" may look familiar familiar to Twin Cities theatergoers.

Twins Francesca and Isabella Dawis, who grew up in the Twin Cities but are now based in New York, will return for Jiehae Park's satiric comedy, which is about high school-age sisters who will do anything they have to do to get into their college of choice. The play also marks the local directing debut of Lily Tung Crystal, who is Mu's artistic director.

The Dawis sisters racked up numerous local credits, presumably without having to resort to the chicanery of their "Peerless" characters. William Randall Beard praised actor/pianist Isabella's "soaring soprano" in Bloomington Civic Theatre's (now Artistry) "The King and I" and she also appeared at Theater Mu and Children's Theatre Company. In addition, she wrote the book and lyrics for musical "Half the Sky," which was presented in new works festivals at Mu and Theater Latté Da.

Francesca, who is also a violinist, played the protagonist of CTC's "Madeline and the Gypsies," in addition to several Mu appearances.

"Peerless" will be performed at St. Paul's Gremlin Theatre Jan. 31-Feb. 16. Tickets, which are $35, can be purchased at theatermu.org.