IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Gibson, Twins

Three hits and only one run allowed as he beat Baltimore for the fourth time in a row.

BY THE NUMBERS

67 Home runs allowed by the Orioles in April, the most in one calendar month in major league history (previous: 57 by the Kansas City Athletics in May 1964).

7 Innings pitched by Gibson, the only Twins starter besides Jose Berrios to record a seventh-inning out in 2019.

0-5 Dylan Bundy’s career record vs. the Twins, in six starts.