Wiz Khalifa: The Pittsburgh rapper who packed the State Fair grandstand with his late homie Mac Miller in 2013 is still rolling with the “Rolling Papers” theme, touring behind a sequel to his breakthrough 2011 album that rehashes the same weedy and/or womanizing themes even as he enters his 30s. He’s still a rock-starry rap star on stage, though, and a worthy name to try out the newly remade Armory and its booming atmosphere for hip-hop shows. DJ Bonics from Go 95.3 is touring as Wiz’s turntablist. (8 p.m. Fri., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $40, ticketmaster.com.)

O’Gara’s swan song: The wrecking ball is coming to the bar that Charles Schulz made famous (he lived upstairs), so it’s a final blowout for the backroom music club formerly known as the Garage. Who better to close it out than two old regulars in this venerable St. Paul watering hole: the once-ubiquitous Twin Cities rocker G.B. Leighton on Friday and the rock-solid Martin Zellar & the Hardaways on Saturday. O’Gara’s will return in a smaller format on the same site in a new housing development. (9 p.m. Fri. & Sat. O’Gara’s, St. Paul, $15 Fri., $20 Sat.)

Greensky Bluegrass: Trampled by Turtles’ longtime, kindred string-band cohorts from Kalamazoo, Mich., are enjoying their own flourishing career. They return to the Palace fresh off a three-night run at Red Rocks Amphitheater after also putting on their own festival. (8 p.m. Fri., Palace Theatre, $25-$40, etix.com.)

Lucero: Well-remembered locally from their opening set at the Replacements’ big Midway Stadium gig in 2014, raspy howler Ben Nichols and his groovy Memphis country-rock band are back with a rawer, back-to-the-barroom-basics album, “Among the Ghosts.” Denver tunesmith Brent Cowles opens. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $25, first-avenue.com.)

Shakey Graves: With elements of Texas blues, ’60s garage-rock and borderland sounds mixed into his eclectic sound, the artist doubly known as Alejandro Rose-Garcia is uniquely reflective of the Austin, Texas, scene that birthed him. He changed up his sound quite dramatically for his fifth record, “Can’t Wake Up,” which trades his rootsy flavor for more of a Beatles/Dr. Dog-flavored psychedelic pop. The excellent Wild Reeds open. (8:30 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $30-$35, eTix.com.)

Sting and Shaggy: Since his days with the Police, Sting has shown his affinity for reggae. And his unexpected collaboration this year with veteran Jamaican star Shaggy on the oddly titled album “44/876” (it’s the respective phone codes for their native countries) is surprisingly fun — and devoid of Sting’s usual seriousness. Their concert repertoire draws from their album as well as the catalogs of Sting, the Police and Shaggy, including a mashup of “Roxanne” and “Boombastic.” (8 p.m. Sun. the Armory, Mpls., $67.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Wiz Khalifa plays the Armory on Friday.

Corky Siegel and Randy Sabien: The always adventurous Chicago blues pianist/harmonica player teams with the jazzy violinist who used to teach at McNally Smith College of Music. (5 p.m. Sun. Crooners, Fridley, $20, croonersloungemn.com)

Calvin Johnson: The monotone-voiced, sardonically lyrical frontman of the influential late-’80s Olympia, Wash., band the Beat Happening and the founder of K Records hates playing clubs. So he found a happening, new book store here to tout his new album, “A Wonderful Beast,” produced by the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney. (8 p.m. Sun., Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av., Mpls., $10-$12, ticketfly.com.)

Suicidal Tendencies: The early-’80s Southern California thrash-punk band that made asking for a Pepsi a cry for help is back with a new album, “Still Cyco Punk After All These Years,” and with a new drummer in tow, Dave Lombardo of “Reign in Blood”-era Slayer fame. (8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, $30, first-avenue.com.)

Chvrches: From their first First Ave set in 2013, this brooding but buoyant Scottish synth-pop trio has earned a warm reception in cool Minnesota, thanks in large part to singer Lauren Mayberry and her truly siren-like, soprano-voiced allure. The band’s gloomily named third album, “Love Is Dead,” is actually more bubbly and polished and has earned them wider-spread radio and digital play, leading to a two-night stand this time around. L.A. trio Lo Moon opens with a good buzz behind its eponymous Columbia Records debut. (8 p.m. Tue. & Wed., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, sold out.)

David Murray: With recent gigs by stellar pianists Cyrus Chestnut and Harold Mabern, St. Paul’s basement Vieux Carre has reasserted itself as a jewel of a listening room. Now it brings a lion of avant-jazz, the monster saxophonist whose trio includes percussion master Kahil El’Zabar, one of the leading lights of Chicago’s AACM. (7 & 9 p.m. Wed.-Thu., $25-$35, vieux-carre.com.)

Kenny Barron: The jazz piano master has recorded with a who’s who — from Dizzy Gillespie and Ella Fitzgerald to Stan Getz and Ron Carter — as well as nearly 50 albums under his own name, including this year’s splendid quintet session, “Concentric Circles.” (7 & 9 p.m. Tue. Crooners, Fridley, $30-$45, croonersloungemn.com.)

Denzel Curry: After gracing the cover of XXL magazine’s freshman-class issue in 2016, the topical Miami rapper took a step up from cult-loved status to mainstream success with this year’s wiry single “Clout Cobain,” from his third album “TA13OO.” Opener Kid Trunks is an 18-year-old rapper with a viral buzz also out of Florida. (8 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, $20-$25, first-avenue.com.)

Monster Magnet: Electric Citizen and Dark Sky Choir open. (7 p.m. Wed., Cabooze, $25, cabooze.com.)

Livingston Taylor: To celebrate his 50th year of performing in 2017, the brother of James released another homespun folk-pop album, “Safe Home,” and a crowd-funded documentary about himself, “Life Is Good.” (7 p.m. Thu. Dakota, $40-$50, dakotacooks.com.)