Donny and Marie: She’s a little bit country, he’s a little bit rock ‘n’ roll and they’re totally Vegas. The sibling stars of TV and the Flamingo Las Vegas (he’s says next year will be their last in Sin City) will bring the tinsel and carols for their annual holiday tour to a Twin Cities casino. (8 p.m. Fri. Mystic Lake Showroom, Prior Lake, $74-$104)

Lissie: As if her almost all Twin Cities-based backing band wasn’t already strong evidence of her local connections, the golden-voiced folk-rocker of “When I’m Alone” and “Best Days” has been entrenching herself to the local music scene since buying a farm in northeastern Iowa earlier this decade and now takes on the post-Thanksgiving slot at First Ave, usually reserved for locals. She and the band hit it hard on the road this year touting her soulful and powerful but also sometimes playful album “Castles,” giving them ample reason to be thankful. Reina del Cid opens. (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, $25-$30.)

Astralblak: As if the psychedelic and lyrically imaginative funk, hip-hop and electro-R&B it puts out wasn’t already hard enough to peg, the ensemble of Twin Cities producers, rappers and singers formerly known as ZuluZuluu might confuse fans further by changing its band name with the release of its second full-length album. Their distinctive sound is still crystal-clear on “Seeds,” though, a record loaded with semi-chill, spacey but often infectious grooves, smooth falsetto harmonies and barbed rhymes from collaborative members Proper-T, MMYYKK, Greg Grease, DJ Just Nine and Elliott. The release party will be a multi-genre event in conjunction with the Nightchurch dance series. (8 p.m. Fri., Varsity Theater, $10.)

Take 6: The veteran a cappella ensemble, which was started by Brian McKnight’s older brother Claude III, dazzles with its versatile harmonies and imaginative instincts. Last seen in February sharing a bill with Manhattan Transfer at the Ordway, the sextet has won Grammys in both jazz and gospel. Take 6’s new album, “Iconic,” which landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s jazz chart, offers creative takes on hits by Justin Timberlake, Norah Jones, the Spinners and most notably Eric Clapton’s “Change the World” and the Beatles’ “Got to Get You into My Life.” Expect some holiday tunes at this concert. (8 p.m. Sat. Hopkins Center for the Arts, $12-$55)

The Cactus Blossoms: Not that we’ll ever tire of hearing brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum harmonize the sweet way they do on such staples as “Stoplight Kisses” and “Mississippi,” but the classic-sounding twangers from northeast Minneapolis and their steady band are using the big occasion of their second annual post-Thanksgiving main-room show to wheel out new songs from an album due next year, details of which are will be announced next week. Kenyan Minnesotan J.S. Ondara, fka Jay Smart, will also be previewing new material from an album coming early next year via Vanguard Records. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $25-$30.)

Red Gallagher: Now based in Maine, the veteran singer-songwriter with the versatile sounds and easy humor returns to his hometown for his annual Thanksgiving fundraiser, this time benefiting the Northeast Seniors Foodshelf. Also appearing are the Chronic Quartet and Steve Huot. (2 p.m. Sun. Mayslack’s, Mpls., $10 or $5 with nonperishable food donation)

6lack: Atlanta rapper/singer Ricardo Valentine — whose stage name is pronounced “black” — has furthered his viral buzz with his second album, “East Atlanta Love Letter,” a blend of J. Cole-style brooding rap and Weeknd-type party R&B. (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, sold out.)

Manhattan Transfer: Last seen this winter at the Ordway in a mashup with Take 6, the veteran vocalese champs brings “Birdland,” “Java Jive” and other harmonized favorites from jazz, Brazilian and pop music back to the Dakota. The lineup still features Alan Paul and Janis Siegel from 1972 and longtimer Cheryl Bentyne, with Trist Curless having replaced the late founder Tim Hauser in 2014. (7 & 9 p.m. Mon.-Tue. the Dakota, $35-$65.)

Leo Kottke: As predictable as your mom’s menu for Thanksgiving, the Hall of Fame guitarist/quirky humorist continues his tradition of performing a post-turkey concert in his hometown. Expect some fancy finger picking and some twisted tales during his 38th annual late November gig. Opening is Texas singer-songwriter James McMurtry, who is as gifted a storyteller in song as his father, Larry McMurtry, has been in Pulitzer-winning novels and Oscar-earning screenplays. (7:30 p.m. Mon. Guthrie Theater, Mpls., $45-$75)

Khruangbin: Last seen in town opening for fellow Texan Leon Bridges, these innovative groovers sound worlds apart from the smooth “Coming Home” singer. Their fiery and psychedelic hybrid of Thai funk, Afrobeat, dub, surf-rock and lots more has earned them praise from fans as diverse as Iggy Pop and Korean pop star Lee Hyori. If that doesn’t sound weird enough, they just dropped a wild new version of “Christmas Time Is Here” from the Charlie Brown TV special. (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$25, first-avenue.com.)

Ministry: Fresh off his 60th birthday, industrial-metal madman Al Jourgensen is playing up his me-against-them survivor status as his band also marks the 30th anniversary of its ground-breaking breakthrough album “Land of Rape & Honey,” as well as the release of a new one, AmeriKKKant. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Skyway Theatre, $30.)

Brian Wilson: Maybe he has an affinity for Minneapolis because his mother was from here. For the second time, the pop genius will kick off a new concept tour in the Twin Cities. In 2004, it was the world premiere of “Smile,” an unreleased 1967 Beach Boys album that he performed in concert. This time, he’s playing the Beach Boys’ 1964 “Christmas Album” in its entirety (including “Little St. Nick”) plus a few selections from his 2005 solo seasonal album, “What I Really Want for Christmas,” which featured new collaborations with Jimmy Webb and Bernie Taupin. For the monthlong holiday tour, Wilson will be joined by original Beach Boy Al Jardine and the group’s early ’70s guitarist Blondie Chaplin, among others. (8 p.m. Wed., Orpheum Theatre, Mpls., $63-$499)

Bastille: The U.K. synth-pop band of “Pompeii” hitmaking fame is back on tour after finishing off a new album due next year, ominously titled “Doom Days.” Fans can expect a preview of the new album as the quartet tops off the lineup for Go 95.3’s holiday-themed Go Show, also featuring slick L.A. trio Lany and Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr., whose run as the Stroke with the best solo albums continues with the new one, “Francis Trouble.” (6:30 p.m. Wed., Palace Theatre, all ages, $30-$48.)

Rev. Horton Heat’s Holiday Hay Ride & JD McPherson Christmas Tour: From opposite sides of the Red River, Oklahoma’s hard-swinging vintage rocker McPherson of “North Side Gal” notoriety and Dallas’ punkabilly vet the Rev. Horton Heat are coincidentally playing Southern-baked holiday shows on back-to-back nights at the Minneapolis club they’ve both frequented. The Reverend’s holiday trek features an impressive roster of vintage pickers including the Dave Alvin-less Blasters, Texas country guitar wiz/weirdo Junior Brown and Big Sandy. McPherson’s Socks: A Rock ’n’ Roll Christmas Tour date coincides with the release of his first Christmas album, “Socks,” a rawer answer to Brian Setzer’s great holiday releases with playful tracks including “Ugly Sweater Blues” and “Hey Skinny Santa.” (Horton Hayride: 7 p.m. Wed., $25; McPherson: 8 p.m. Thu., $22-$25. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. first-avenue.com.)

Brandi Carlile: The big-voiced Twin Cities favorite, who is featured in the new “A Star Is Born” film, closes her 2018 tour behind the probing, personal and profound “By the Way, I Forgive You,” with three nights in her strongest market. She promises a different set every night, with some seasonal tunes. Look for an interview in Sunday’s Variety section. The delightful Secret Sisters open with their Everlys-evoking act. (8 p.m. Thu.-next Sat. State Theatre, $39.50-$89.50)