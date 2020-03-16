Here’s a running tally of the biggest upcoming concerts in the Twin Cities that have been called off due to the coronavirus.

POSTPONED

Makeup dates are planed for all of these shows. Tickets for the original dates will be honored.

Kenny Chesney, U.S. Bank Stadium. New date: TBA (to be announced).

Rage Against the Machine, Target Center. New dates: TBA.

Dan + Shay, Target Center. New date: Aug. 29.

Jason Aldean, Xcel Energy Center. New date: Aug. 8.

The Lumineers, Xcel Center. New date: Sept. 24.

Thom Yorke, Xcel Center. New date: TBA.

Reba McEntire, Xcel Center. New date: July 23.

Sturgill Simpson’s April 4 show, the Armory. New date: May 13.

Drive-by Truckers, Palace Theatre. New date: Sept. 11.

Steve Aoki, the Armory. New date: TBA.

Cloud Cult with Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall. New dates: Tentatively fall.

The Revivalists, the Fillmore. New date: Oct. 23.

Thundercat, the Fillmore. New date: TBA.

Silversun Pickups, First Avenue. New date: TBA.

Stephen Malkmus, First Ave. New date: TBA.

Allen Stone, First Ave. New date: TBA.

Gregory Porter, Fitzgerald Theatre. New date: TBA.

Avi Kaplan, the Cedar. New date: TBA.

Colin Hay, Pantages Theatre. New date: TBA.

Altán, the Dakota. New date: TBA.

Tinsley Ellis, the Dakota. New date: TBA.

CANCELED

No makeup dates are planned for these concerts. Ticket holders will be refunded.

Sturgill Simpson’s April 5 show, the Armory.

Joe Bonamassa, Orpheum Theatre.

Mika, Palace Theatre.

The Residents, the Cedar.

