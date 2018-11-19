Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Singer Michael Bublé, singer Patti LaBelle. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Douglas; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; chef José Andrés. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
11:37 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eric Bana, Billie Lourd; comedian Emily Heller performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
