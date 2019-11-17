Q: Why is "Will & Grace" being canceled after only two seasons this time? This is the only show that makes me laugh out loud.

A: Actually, the current season is the third one in the show's revival, but it is also the last, ending the latest run after 52 episodes. (Counting the older telecasts, that adds up to 246 episodes and 11 seasons.) And why now? The series' producers and co-creators said, "We think of the 'Will & Grace' reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many." It appears that all concerned decided that enough stories had been told — as the producers' statement said the decision was made "after consulting with the cast."

You might need to catch up on the most recent episodes. The third season was at one time planned to arrive in 2020. But when NBC's comedy "Sunnyside" faltered in the ratings, NBC took it off the air and brought back "Will & Grace" in late October. Unaired "Sunnyside" episodes are on NBC.com.

Night owls get repeats on QVC

Q: What is happening on QVC in the wee small hours? They used to brag about being live 24/7, but from 2 to 7 a.m. they are broadcasting what amounts to the midnight show.

A: The company says: "At QVC, we are constantly evolving our on-air and online programming experiences to meet the needs of our customers and provide them with engaging content. As part of this, QVC is currently leveraging previously aired programming on the main channel in the overnight hours from 2 to 7 a.m. daily. This provides customers more opportunity to engage with our most popular programs and product presentations."

You can track the schedule atqvc.com/content/programguide.weekly.eastern.html.

Leaving 'New Orleans'

Q: Can you tell me what happened to Lucas Black (who plays Chris LaSalle) of "NCIS: New Orleans"? I was quite shocked when I watched the Nov. 5 episode.

A: I won't spoil how LaSalle departed — you can find the episode, titled "Matthew 5:9," online and On Demand. But it was reportedly the result of Black wanting to leave. A producer said, "We are sad to see him go, but happy he will have more time to spend with his family." (Black is married with three children.) An original cast member on "NCIS: New Orleans," Black has thanked the show's fans for their support, adding that it was an honor to be on the series and a "great journey."

At the same time, there's been a lot of speculation about Black rejoining the "Fast and the Furious" franchise. He starred in the third film of the series, "Tokyo Drift," and appeared briefly in "Furious 7." The ninth film (not counting the "Hobbs & Shaw" spinoff) is in the works, and a 10th is expected after that.

Mistaken identity

Q: Was that Rami Malek who played Tim Daly's Russian asset in the early days of "Madam Secretary"?

A: No. Chris Petrovski has played Dmitri Petrov on the CBS drama from the character's first appearance in Season 2 through the show's current (and final) season. But Rami Malek does have television credits, including the USA Network's "Mr. Robot," in its fourth and final season. He won an Emmy for that role, which goes nicely with his Oscar for "Bohemian Rhapsody."

