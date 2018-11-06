Staying classy

Those who aren’t going to see Judd Apatow do his live stand-up act Wednesday at the Pantages Theatre can still appreciate the comedy gatekeeper by watching 2004’s “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” one of the many comedy classics he’s helped produce over the past two decades. Fake news has rarely been funnier.

7:50 p.m., HBO

Ladies night

In the spirit of unity, Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will find the cast members offering each other unbridled support and warm fuzzies. Just kidding! Based on the trailer, the ladies are more volatile than ever, with two new members (Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider) more than willing to jump into the fray.

Comes a horseman

Those who still haven’t joined the Netflix party have missed out on “BoJack Horseman,” a psychological thriller disguised as an animated sitcom. Season 1 episodes are currently airing Wednesdays on cable with only the slightest editing. All five seasons are, of course, available on Netflix, which just signed off on a sixth season.

9:30 p.m., Comedy Central

Neal Justin