Out of control

Recent school shootings have led to heated discussion on gun control, but after watching "A Dangerous Son," you'll be convinced that just as much attention should be focused on mental health. Director Liz Garbus spends time with children suffering from serious emotional disturbances that can lead to unthinkable violence. Your heart will break for the kids and their nearly helpless parents.

7 p.m., HBO

Back in time

America's most famous museum unearths its "Smithsonian Time Capsule: 1968," which contains memories from the Tet Offensive, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination and the launch of Pringles "newfangled" potato chips. Bet you can't watch just one.

7 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

Gone, guy

"Keeping Faith" might be just another missing-in-action thriller if it weren't for Eve Myles ("Torchwood"), who brings more than a sprinkle of sassiness to her role as the mother who's floored when her beloved husband doesn't come home.

Now streaming on Acorn TV

Neal Justin