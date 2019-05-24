A salute to the soldiers

Joe Mantegna and Mary McCormack host “The National Memorial Day Concert” with appearances from Alison Krauss, Colin Powell, Sam Elliott and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets. Since 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, expect a special tribute to the veterans of that tide-turning event.

7 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Love is a battlefield

Anyone berating writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for butchering the ending of their favorite show should give the accused a chance to defend themselves. “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” offers just that — and more — with insight and analysis that just may convince you to lay down your swords.

8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Flexing his muscle

Adam Sandler’s performance at Treasure Island Casino on Friday night offers the perfect excuse to look back at some of his most beloved films. The Sandman double feature kicks off with the 2005 remake of “The Longest Yard,” followed by 2008’s “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan.” Both movies would make more than $190 million worldwide, despite tepid reviews.

8 p.m. Sunday, Comedy Central

Neal Justin