Love is in the air

Three dudes named Matt, and a fourth who goes by Matteo, will vie for Hannah Brown's heart in the 15th-season premiere of "The Bachelorette." Expect more celebrity cameos this time around; several Boston Celtics players and music stars Jake Owen and Lukas Graham have already been announced as visitors.

7 p.m., KSTP Ch. 5

Red, red wine

Before uncorking that next bottle of wine, check out Bernardo Ruiz's "Harvest Season," an "Independent Lens" film that surveys the vineyards of Napa Valley through the eyes of several Latinos coming in at different economic levels in the production process. The documentary says volumes about immigration while never being overtly political.

10 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

No jet lag

"Desi Lydic: Abroad" gives the comedian a chance to travel the world, specifically Iceland, Namibia and Spain, in an effort to find out why other countries are ahead of our own in gender equality. Lydic shares more than "Daily Show" credentials with Samantha Bee — she has a similar flair for outrage and tenacity that shines in this engaging one-hour special.

10 p.m. Comedy Central

Neal Justin