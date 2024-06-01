LONDON — Europe's biggest club soccer game got a taste of America when rocker Lenny Kravitz performed at Wembley Stadium before kickoff at the Champions League final on Saturday.
The 60-year-old Kravitz performed shortened versions of three songs in a six-minute set in the center of the field before Real Madrid played Borussia Dortmund.
Kravitz, whose daughter is actress Zoë Kravitz, began with ''Fly Away'' and finished with ''Are you Gonna Go My Way."
Kravitz was honored in March with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Rapper and music producer Jay-Z was also on hand at Wembley.
