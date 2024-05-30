It's been more than half a century since Minnesotans first marched in Minneapolis to mark the anniversary of New York's Stonewall Uprising. Since then, block parties, festivals and other celebrations of queer identity have spread throughout the state from Red Wing to Duluth.

Many provide resources and information for LGBTQ youth and adults alike. Others feature promotions and giveaways during major sporting events. Here's a list of more than 20 such celebrations to keep an eye on during the month of June.

Cheers to Pride

Sixteen local businesses have teamed up with Twin Cities Pride to kick off the month with a fundraiser for the organization's "Rainbow Circle" program, which provides resources and support for LGBTQ individuals.

In addition to organizing community events such as the Queer Writes Book Fair and Trunk-or-Treat, Rainbow Circle also hosts a wardrobe program that provides free gender-affirming clothing to youth and adults.

You can look up all the participating locations for Cheers to Pride in the map below or browse the listings beneath the embed.

Participating locations in Minneapolis

SK Coffee on Lyndale, 2401 Lyndale Av. S.

Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Av. N., #700

Sociable Ciderworks, 1500 NE. Fillmore St.

FRGMNT Coffee North Loop, 729 Washington Av. N.

FRGMNT Coffee St. Anthony Main, 43 SE. Main St.

FRGMNT Coffee Mill District, 1101 Washington Av. S.

Misfit Coffee, 207 Humboldt Av. N.

A Bar of Their Own, 2207 Franklin Av. E.

56 Brewing, 3055 Columbia Av. NE.

Butter Bakery Cafe GBC, 3700 Nicollet Av. S.

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 NE. Tyler St.

In St. Paul

J. Selby's, 169 Victoria St. S.

Summit Brewing Co., 910 Montreal Cir.

Elsewhere

Amy's Cupcake Shoppe, 701 Mainstreet, Hopkins

Cream and Amber, 1605 Mainstreet, Hopkins

The Vine Room, 756 Mainstreet, Hopkins

FRGMNT Coffee Eden Prairie, 11095 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie

Metro area

Youth Pride

Founded as a way for members of local high schools' Gay-Straight Alliances to meet and connect, this youth-focused event drew nearly 500 kids last year. The 2024 iteration will include games and other activities, food carts and entertainment courtesy of local DJs.

June 1, 1 to 6 p.m., Como Midway Picnic Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul, mnschooloutreach.org/minnesota-youth-pride

Northfield Pride

After the Northfield Pride celebration ends, there will be an after-party for teens at 5 p.m. and a gathering for adults at 5:30 p.m. at Imminent Brewing on Division Street. Food and drink offerings include Little Frida's Taco Shop, Thai Thai Street Food and Wonders Ice Cream Company.

June 1, Noon to 4 p.m., Central Park, 421 4th St. E., Northfield, northfieldpride.com

Queer Me Out

This year's speaker series begins with a mix-and-mingle at 5:30 p.m. and panel discussion featuring Zaylor Stout, Devon Monroe, Lisa Vecoli and Bekah Bailey at 6:30 p.m. Cocktails and connections follow from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. before the after-party begins in the Living Room lounge on the tower's ground floor.

June 4, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Foshay, 821 Marquette Av. S., Minneapolis, on Eventbrite

Hastings Pride Festival

Festivities begin with a parade and march starting at Kennedy Elementary School that will move down 10th Street toward Levee Park. The event will feature games, face painting, henna tattoos, food trucks and more.

June 8, 10 a.m., Levee Park, 20 Ramsey St., Hastings, hastingsmn.org

Anoka Pride Day

Anoka's Pride celebration will feature face painting, henna tattoos and a scavenger hunt where participants will track down words of affirmation at local businesses.

June 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3rd Av. and Main St., Anoka, Facebook

Pride Night with Minnesota United

The Loons will auction off a game-worn jersey and provide additional entertainment on the Lawn Layover when the club takes on FC Dallas.

June 8, 7:30 p.m., Allianz Field, 400 Snelling Av. N., St. Paul, mnufc.com

Golden Valley Pride

The main stage will feature performances by the Roxxy Hall Band and "Golden Valley Girls," while Jen Burleigh-Bentz with David Lohman, Blue Lotus Dancers and Philip Anthony's Downright Upright Show, to name just a few, will take to the community stage throughout the afternoon.

June 8, Noon to 6 p.m., Brookview Park, 200 Brookview Pkwy. N., Golden Valley, goldenvalleypride.com

St. Paul Pride

This year's parade begins at the Bulldog in Lowertown at 10 a.m. and marches down E. 5th Street before ending at Rice Park. The festival begins at 11 a.m.

June 15, 11 a.m., Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul, stppride.org

Twins Pride Day

The first 10,000 fans who arrive at Target Field get a free Pride T-shirt, and folks who purchase the day's ticket package will get a rainbow-logo crossbody bag when the Twins will take on the Oakland Athletics.

June 15, 1:10 p.m., Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis, mlb.com

Hopkins Pride

Now in its second year, the festival is accepting pre-orders for $6 wristbands for alcohol purchases. Last year's iteration featured DJs, drag performers and several dance parties.

June 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 40 9th Av. S., Hopkins, hopkinspride.org

Pride Beer Dabbler

More than 70 breweries will participate in this festival, set among some of the state's most famous artwork. The event will feature 15 different food carts.

June 28, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, beerdabbler.com

Trixi Del Mar performs in drag with Transcendence Cabaret at the 2023 Twin Cities Pride Festival in Loring Park.

Twin Cities Pride Youth Night

This youth-centric festival features free food and drink, a photo booth, drag performers and a speech by state Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul.

June 28, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis, tcpride.org/youth-night

The Peoples' Pride

Event organizers are still seeking donations to pay Black, Indigenous and other musicians of color, as well as to cover permit fees and food for festival-goers.

June 29, noon to 4 p.m., Powderhorn Park, 3400 35th Av. S., Minneapolis, www.mplspeoplespride.com

Twin Cities Pride in the Park

The largest Pride celebration in Minnesota returns with several musical performances taking place on the Loring Stage, along with drag shows, cabaret and more on the Stonewall Stage. Dozens of vendors will fill the park, as will community organizations that provide resources for LGBTQ folks.

June 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and June 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis, tcpride.org/festival

Twin Cities Pride Parade

The march begins at 3rd and Hennepin avenues next to the Central Library and moves down Hennepin to Spruce Place just outside Loring Park. Tickets are available for four different grandstands: Family, VIP, accessible and, for the first time, seniors.

June 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, tcpride.org/parade

Greater Minnesota

Several organizations are throwing Pride festivals outside the seven-county metro area, including these six:

East Central Minnesota Pride

This Pine County celebration bills itself as the first rural Pride festival. Now in its 19th year, it draws community members from throughout nearby Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties. Rebel Queens, New Salty Dog and Minorbirds are slated to perform.

June 1, noon to 5 p.m., Robinson Park, 229 5th St. SE., Pine City, eastcentralminnesotapride.org

Red Wing Pride

This Goodhue County festival will feature professional artist showcases featuring Lindsey Cherek Waller Painter, Randii Waddell Wood, Bitsy Joy Clay and Jordan Carpenter.

June 8, 1 to 5 p.m., 410 Guernsey Lane, Red Wing, Facebook

Marshall Pride in the Park

The Lyon County festival will feature mural painting, a rainbow unicorn and ceramic figure painting classes for the kiddos.

June 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Independence Park, 1200 E. Lyon St., Marshall, marshallpride.org

Trans Joy Fest

Duluth's third annual Trans Joy Fest will feature more than 40 performers and a free clothing exchange. There will also be a bounce house on the premises and a silent auction.

June 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Park Point Recreation Area, 411 W. 1st St., Duluth, On Facebook

Cook County Pride

This Grand Marais-based festival kicks off with free yoga in Harbor Park and includes a drag queen story hour, Pride rally and author talk at Drury Lane. The Raven's Nest above Gunflint Tavern will host a DJ and after-party at 9:30 p.m.

June 15, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., 110 Wisconsin St. and Harbor Park, Grand Marais, cookcountypride.org

Itasca Pride

The festivities in Grand Rapids begin with a game of music bingo on the main stage at 11 a.m.

June 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Old Central School, 10 NW. 5th St., Grand Rapids, Facebook