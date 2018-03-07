Jenny from the blah

The rebooted series “Will & Grace” continues to remind us just how much chemistry matters. The four leads haven’t lost a step as they bounce insults off one another. Now if only they had as much for their guest stars to do. Jennifer Lopez rose to the occasion during her cameo in the original run; this time around, her appearance is little more than a promotion for her NBC drama “Shades of Blue.”

8 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Life with father

“Champions” makes a nice follow-up to “Will & Grace” since its protagonist, played by 16-year-old J.J. Totah, comes across like a young Jack McFarland, preening and whining his way through adolescence while putting up with his newfound and equally childish father (Anders Holm). Co-creator Mindy Kaling is great fun as the boy’s doting mother, but unfortunately she’ll make only occasional guest appearances.

8:30 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Stuck in the mud

Fans of big tires may get a kick out of “Truck Night in America,” but for anyone else, this competitive series never gets out of first gear. Commentators “Pistol” Pete Sohren and dirt-track racer Glen Plake do their best to hype the obstacle courses and drivers, but it’s a lost cause.

9 p.m., History Channel