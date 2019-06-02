Born on the bayou

"Swamp Thing," the latest series from the DC Comics world, lives up to its title — and not just because of the appearance of a walking compost pile. Every scene in this Louisiana-set horror/thriller is covered with muck, even though our heroine (Crystal Reed) always looks like she just walked off the set of "Riverdale."

Now streaming on DC Universe

Field trips with Dave

One of the many pleasures of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" is seeing the host out and about in the real world, just like in his "Late Night" days. In the second season, that means getting fitted for a new wardrobe in Kanye West's home, ambushing Clint Eastwood in his office and scooping up dog poop with Tiffany Haddish, all with his quick wit and warmth on full display.

Now streaming on Netflix

Change partners

Laurieann Gibson and Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval aren't as well-known as Vanessa Hudgens, one of the judges they replace on the 16th season of "So You Think You Can Dance." But their credentials are solid gold. Gibson is the choreographer behind such hit videos as Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" while Sandoval was a two-time winner of "America's Best Dance Crew."

8 p.m., KMSP, Ch. 9

Neal Justin