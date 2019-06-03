– and out

You won’t hear many pop hits in “Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness,” but that’s only because filmmaker John Lloyd Taylor is focused on the group’s unlikely success and how it temporarily drove them apart. Minnesota producer John Fields and the Mall of America make cameos in a documentary that will interest even those who couldn’t name a single one of the boy band’s songs.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Isn’t that special?

I’ve never been a fan of YouTube sensation Colleen Ballinger and “Miranda Sings Live ... Your Welcome” did nothing to change my mind. But her new special does a lot to explain her appeal to young girls, who make up the bulk of the audience for this Lincoln Center concert. Ballinger’s character, a kiddie version of the Church Lady, is the perfect heroine for anyone who’s been bullied online or felt out of place.

Now streaming on Netflix

Isn’t it romantic

Rom-coms didn’t die; they just migrated to streaming services. The latest example, “Always Be My Maybe,” was written by its stars, Ali Wong and Randall Park, with “Fresh Off the Boat” showrunner Nahnatchka Khan behind the camera. Keanu Reeves takes time out from his action flicks to join the fun.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin