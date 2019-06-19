Watch the birdie

Miniature golf gets taken semi-seriously in "Holey Moley," a new competition series in which putters take on holes that appear to be inspired by the obstacles on "American Ninja Warrior." Since NBA superstar Stephen Curry is among the executive producers, we can only assume that a show revolving around Pop-A-Shot is in development.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Disenchanted

The teenagers in "Trinkets" are more likely to take their cues from internet porn than "Catcher in the Rye," especially the three girls who slowly bond over their addiction to shoplifting. Creator Kirsten Smith, who helped write the screenplays for "Legally Blonde" and "Ella Enchanted," is clearly eager to explore territory too dark for big screen rom-coms. Grown-up viewers may not be convinced that today's youth are as promiscuous as the show portrays them, but they may start thinking about establishing an earlier curfew.

Now streaming on Netflix

Spin cycle

Dax Shepard makes a good host/cheerleader for "Spin the Wheel," a new series that borrows the right bits from "HQ Trivia," "Wheel of Fortune" and "Deal or No Deal." As with most of the new game shows premiering this summer, "Spin" doesn't take a lot of brainpower to play along. Shepard will also appear June 29 in the Twin Cities as part of the inaugural Minneapolis Comedy Festival.

8 p.m., KMSP, Ch. 9

Neal Justin