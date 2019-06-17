Breaking down a wall

"Alternatino With Arturo Castro" lovingly sends up the Latino scene, the same way "Key & Peele" commented on black stereotypes. The host may not be as versatile as Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, but his sketch ideas — a Puerto Rican breaks into a joyful musical number after President Donald Trump tosses him a roll of paper towels — make up for his limited arsenal of impersonations.

9:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Almost grown

"Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives" lives up to its title when the stand-up comic shares showbiz anecdotes, such as how he nailed his audition for "Pitch Perfect" by performing the theme song from "Full House." Those behind-the-scenes bits make his horndog material seem all the more juvenile.

Now streaming on Netflix

At the end of the day

"The Late Late Show With James Corden" continues its run of shows from London with the cast of "Dark Phoenix" joining the host on a ­double-decker tour of the city and the premiere of a new "Crosswalk the Musical" featuring tunes from "Les Misérables."

11:35 p.m. WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin