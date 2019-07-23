Martian chronicles

If looking back on our travels to the moon left you less than inspired, you may want to set course for an even more mysterious destination. The second episode of “The Planets” sets its sights on the Red Planet, which many scientists believe hosted life forms before its waters dried up. The episode provides a rich history lesson and plenty of reasons to root for more missions to Mars.

9 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Bad behavior

“Entertainment Tonight” anchor Nancy O’Dell hosts “Sex. Scandals. Crime,” a recap of Hollywood’s salacious examples of sexual misconduct during the past five years. There are no new revelations in the special, but seeing one sordid example of inappropriate behavior after another will still make you cringe.

8 p.m., Reelz Channel

Chandra Russell and Bashir Salahuddin on “South Side.”

Second city

“South Side” takes stereotypes about urban life in a big city and turns them on their heads. That means the “hustlers” are trying to make an extra buck peddling flavored popcorn on the street and a science whiz gets ignored by a mom who only cares about the son who can dribble a basketball. Everything in this new sitcom pops, including the catchy theme song.

9:30 p.m., Comedy Central

Neal Justin