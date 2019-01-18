Bull market

In “Black Monday,” a satirical look at events that may have led up to the 1987 stock market crash, greed isn’t just good; it’s great. Credit goes to the show’s creators, David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, as well as star Don Cheadle, who exudes charm and swagger in his winning portrayal of a financial con man. The numerous ’80s references — Michael Jackson, “Working Girl,” bulky cellphones — add to the naughty fun.

9 p.m. Sun., Showtime

Clean living

Let’s see if former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci can last longer on “Celebrity Big Brother” than he did in Donald Trump’s administration. Other contestants looking to upgrade their reputations include Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan and Kato Kaelin. It may only be a matter of time before host Julie Chen Moonves convinces her disgraced husband, Leslie Moonves, to move in.

7 p.m. Mon.-Wed., WCCO, Ch. 4

They don’t wanna grow up

No team on television embraces bawdiness with more relish than Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. Their physical and emotional commitment to their characters’ immaturity is what has made “Broad City” such a sinful delight. It’s borderline tragic that this fifth season, which kicks off with a ridiculous walking tour of Manhattan, will be their last.

9 p.m. Thu., Comedy Central

Neal Justin