Take this for a spin

Figure skating might leave you cold, but “Spinning Out” may just cause you to fall in love with the sport — or at least with Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a talented but unlucky skater who must team up with a richy-rich partner if she wants to keep her Olympic hopes alive. The music and moves are top-notch. January Jones has the juiciest role of her career as a bipolar mother trying in vain to chip away at the ice between herself and her daughters.

Now streaming on Netflix

The doctor is in

Now that the fuss has died down over the latest incarnation of “Doctor Who” being a woman, fans can simply enjoy watching Jodie Whittaker deftly handle her turn at saving the world. Stephen Fry guest-stars on the season premiere.

7 p.m., BBC America

Jodie Whittaker is the latest “Doctor Who.”

Second coming

Jesus Christ hasn’t changed his look much since his last visit to Earth, at least not according to “Messiah,” a new series in which the prophet tries to settle the Middle East crisis. Michelle Monaghan plays a CIA agent trying to figure out if the dude is really a divine entity or a hippie con artist. Judging from the first couple of episodes, her investigation is about as much fun as a Sunday sermon.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin