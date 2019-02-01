Road movie

Film critic Elvis Mitchell plays the part of learned mentor in “Elvis Goes There,” a new series in which he chats with esteemed directors on their home turf. Oakland is the focus of the premiere episode, giving our tour guide a chance to share peach cobbler with Daveed Diggs (“Blindspotting”) and visit a boxing gym with Ryan Coogler (“Creed”), while providing viewers an advanced tutorial on cinema.

9 p.m. Mon., Epix

Letter perfect

“The ABC Murders” takes liberties with Hercule Poirot’s final case, which outraged some fans when the three-part miniseries aired in England. But I’m guessing Agatha Christie would’ve been delighted with screenwriter Sarah Phelps’ take, especially the way she reveals the secret past of the aging detective, portrayed by a down-in-the-dumps John Malkovich.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

I’ll take you there

“American Soul” uses “Soul Train” the way “American Dreams” leaned on “American Bandstand,” using a music show as a backdrop to troubled times. Like its predecessor, the new drama is a poor excuse for a history class — and a blast whenever a modern-day star slips into the persona of a legend. Keep an eye out for Bobby Brown channeling Rufus Thomas and Kelly Rowland giving Gladys Knight her props through a heart-melting version of “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

8 p.m. Tue., BET

Neal Justin