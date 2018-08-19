Maybe I'm amazed

It's hard to imagine any more delights for Beatles fans than the ones already granted when Paul McCartney rode shotgun through his hometown for "The Late Late Show With James Corden." But the one-hour special "Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool" promises some never-before-seen footage that expands on their conversation and Sir Paul's pop-up performance in a local pub.

7 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4

Jenny from the block

Jennifer Lopez picks up the "Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award" during MTV's 2018 "Video Music Awards," a moment she'll celebrate with a performance, her first for the ceremony since 2001. Additional artists in action include Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and Shawn Mendes.

8 p.m., MTV

Raising Arizona

"Little Life on the Prairie," TLC's latest docu-series to focus on people who deal with dwarfism, bypasses Walnut Grove to set up stakes in the fields of, um, Arizona. Guess the Webnar family has an aversion to Midwest winters.

9 p.m., TLC

Neal Justin