GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jake Odorizzi, Twins

One run over five innings, and became first Twins pitcher since Glen Perkins in 2009 to collect two sacrifice bunts in a game.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Runs scored by Eduardo Escobar since April 30, more than any player in MLB in that stretch

21 Cardinal batters retired by Twins' bullpen in this series, out of 22 who came to the plate

0 Extra-base hits by Eddie Rosario, breaking his streak of seven straight games with one, third-longest in Twins history

ON DECK

After an day off in southern California, the Twins open a four-game set in Anaheim with a matchup of Jose Berrios vs. Garrett Richards

PHIL MILLER