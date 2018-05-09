GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jake Odorizzi, Twins
One run over five innings, and became first Twins pitcher since Glen Perkins in 2009 to collect two sacrifice bunts in a game.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Runs scored by Eduardo Escobar since April 30, more than any player in MLB in that stretch
21 Cardinal batters retired by Twins' bullpen in this series, out of 22 who came to the plate
0 Extra-base hits by Eddie Rosario, breaking his streak of seven straight games with one, third-longest in Twins history
ON DECK
After an day off in southern California, the Twins open a four-game set in Anaheim with a matchup of Jose Berrios vs. Garrett Richards
PHIL MILLER
