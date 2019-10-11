Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was a target of President Donald Trump at his Target Center rally Thursday.

“You’ve got a rotten mayor. You’ve got to change your mayor,” the president said.

Frey, a Democrat, refused to welcome Trump to the city because the president “has made it clear that he does not value the perspectives or rights of Minneapolis’ diverse communities.

The two engaged in a Twitter exchange and argued over whether the city would charge the Trump campaign for more than $500,000 in costs for the rally.